Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CRO Sells $49,140.96 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CRO Elizabeth King sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $49,140.96.

LAZY stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $221.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZY shares. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZY. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lazydays by 4,493.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

