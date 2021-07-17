Leah F. Belsky Sells 16,606 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) COO Leah F. Belsky sold 16,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $326,141.84.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.14. 360,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,045. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.02. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COUR. began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

