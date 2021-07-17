Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on LGGNY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $18.23 on Friday. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.75.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

