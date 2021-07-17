Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Leggett & Platt reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

LEG stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,456. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,710.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $59,200,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,590,000 after purchasing an additional 910,934 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 65.5% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 752,559 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 45.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 672,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth about $14,425,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

