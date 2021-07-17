Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.73

Shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.73 and traded as high as C$0.79. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LXE shares. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Leucrotta Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$195.60 million and a P/E ratio of -7.82.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.80 million. Analysts predict that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Douglas Sereda sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 717,347 shares in the company, valued at C$559,530.66.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

