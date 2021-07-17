LGO Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $69,041.00 (LGO)

LGO Token (CURRENCY:LGO) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One LGO Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000869 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LGO Token has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LGO Token has a total market capitalization of $15.16 million and approximately $69,041.00 worth of LGO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00049492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.10 or 0.00817500 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

LGO Token (LGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. LGO Token’s total supply is 217,845,595 coins and its circulating supply is 53,985,545 coins. LGO Token’s official Twitter account is @LegolasExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . LGO Token’s official website is lgo.group . The Reddit community for LGO Token is https://reddit.com/r/LegolasExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LGO Token’s official message board is lgo.group/posts

According to CryptoCompare, “The Legolas Exchange is an exchange that runs on an hybrid model, incorporating a decentralized ledger within its proprietary centralized platform in a bid to provide unalterability, temporality, and transparency of the order book. The exchange system is fueled by the LGO token, an ERC-20 token based on ethereum used to pay for Order fees and other paid services provided by Legolas. “

