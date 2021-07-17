Lido DAO Token (LDO) Reaches Market Cap of $36.10 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00004641 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $36.10 million and $43.93 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00038245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00103424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00144725 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,682.54 or 0.99963367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

