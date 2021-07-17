LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Down 50.3% in June

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,200 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the June 15th total of 590,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 71,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 103,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFVN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 191,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.57 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 40.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

