LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Down 50.3% in June

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,200 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the June 15th total of 590,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 71,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 103,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LFVN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 191,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.