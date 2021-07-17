Lightning Bitcoin Price Tops $0.79 on Top Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 61.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $1,339.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00002466 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.80 or 0.00382774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009169 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000559 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.