LikeCoin Price Tops $0.0160 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $16.60 million and approximately $41,190.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,045,362,223 coins and its circulating supply is 1,038,393,471 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

