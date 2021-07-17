Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) CEO Sells $1,622,086.22 in Stock

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) CEO Sanjay Dhawan sold 14,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,622,086.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

