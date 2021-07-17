Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) CEO Sells $1,622,086.22 in Stock

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) CEO Sanjay Dhawan sold 14,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,622,086.22.
Shares of NASDAQ:LMST opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $17.00.
Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LMST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
Limestone Bancorp Company Profile
Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.
