Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,700 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the June 15th total of 133,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 130,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,223. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $189.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LINC. B. Riley upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

