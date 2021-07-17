Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,700 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the June 15th total of 133,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 130,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,223. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $189.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.
Several research firms have weighed in on LINC. B. Riley upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.
