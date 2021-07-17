Linda Johnson Rice Sells 1,700 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $137,292.00.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.32. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

