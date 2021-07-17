Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Raised by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41,840 shares during the period. Linde comprises 1.7% of Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Linde worth $266,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Linde by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,025,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Linde by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of Linde stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $290.07. 1,306,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,758. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.58. The company has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.44.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.