Linear (LINA) Trading Down 14.5% This Week

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $117.63 million and $14.94 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.98 or 0.00788705 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,755,627,345 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

