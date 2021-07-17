LINKA Tops One Day Volume of $95,218.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. LINKA has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $95,218.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00048646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.17 or 0.00794940 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

