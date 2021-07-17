Lion Point Capital LP Cuts Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Lion Point Capital LP lowered its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 718,606 shares during the quarter. TG Therapeutics comprises approximately 5.4% of Lion Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lion Point Capital LP owned about 0.43% of TG Therapeutics worth $29,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 28,429 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,621 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,354,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 712,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,952. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. As a group, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.