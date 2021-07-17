Liquity (LQTY) Trading 10.9% Lower This Week

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $4.53 or 0.00014362 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $33.03 million and $205,226.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00101943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00144422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,609.42 or 1.00162023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,288,357 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

