Lisk (LSK) Hits One Day Volume of $19.63 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Lisk has a total market cap of $297.94 million and $19.63 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00007303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00041299 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00017576 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,524,199 coins and its circulating supply is 128,605,871 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

