Lobstex (LOBS) Market Cap Hits $1.21 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $703,213.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,240,115 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

