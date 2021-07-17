LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading 10.1% Lower This Week

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 17th. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $848,081.27 and approximately $3,343.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.58 or 0.00220874 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001140 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.45 or 0.00775934 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,514,562 coins and its circulating supply is 51,301,786 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

