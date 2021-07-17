Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) EVP Richard F. Ambrose Sells 3,500 Shares

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.12, for a total value of $1,354,920.00.

Richard F. Ambrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48.

LMT opened at $377.14 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $383.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.57.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

