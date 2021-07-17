Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRENY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.90. 21,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,436. Lojas Renner has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87.

Get Lojas Renner alerts:

Lojas Renner Company Profile

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, housewares, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Lojas Renner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lojas Renner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.