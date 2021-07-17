Loki Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,873.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,911.01 or 0.05995610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.69 or 0.01385756 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.82 or 0.00382202 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00131234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.62 or 0.00620004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.06 or 0.00389231 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.35 or 0.00296002 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

