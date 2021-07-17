Loom Network (LOOM) Price Reaches $0.0595 on Exchanges

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $59.54 million and approximately $93.78 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0595 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00049426 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.06 or 0.00816154 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Loom Network

LOOM is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.