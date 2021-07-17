Lor Inc Sells 362,615 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 362,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $1,863,841.10. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Lor Inc sold 350,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Lor Inc sold 200,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Lor Inc sold 23,540 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Lor Inc sold 200,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $1,078,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Lor Inc sold 120,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $664,800.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $1,680,000.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Lor Inc sold 140,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $754,600.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $1,412,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $4.24 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of RPC by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in RPC by 17.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

