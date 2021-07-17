L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LRLCY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $88.24. 69,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.72. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.73.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

LRLCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.