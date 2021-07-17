Lotto (LOTTO) Achieves Market Cap of $27.21 Million

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last week, Lotto has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Lotto coin can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $27.21 million and approximately $89,000.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.58 or 0.00380131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009243 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000525 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.