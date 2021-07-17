MahaDAO Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00005387 BTC on popular exchanges. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $156,619.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,243 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

