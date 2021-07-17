Mak Capital One LLC Has $26.69 Million Stock Position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,637,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,600 shares during the period. DIRTT Environmental Solutions accounts for about 6.3% of Mak Capital One LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mak Capital One LLC owned 9.97% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions worth $26,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRTT. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 10.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 257,931 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $2,683,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $307,000. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DIRTT Environmental Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

In related news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw acquired 25,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,319.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles R. Kraus sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $61,975.00. Insiders acquired 512,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,295 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. 78,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,339. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

