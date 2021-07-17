Mak Capital One LLC Makes New $5.16 Million Investment in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 163,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,000. Maxeon Solar Technologies accounts for 1.2% of Mak Capital One LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mak Capital One LLC owned about 0.48% of Maxeon Solar Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st.

NASDAQ:MAXN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.70. 648,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $535.84 million and a P/E ratio of -2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

