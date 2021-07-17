Mak Capital One LLC Purchases 104,548 Shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,548 shares during the period. Fusion Fuel Green accounts for approximately 2.4% of Mak Capital One LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mak Capital One LLC owned approximately 7.88% of Fusion Fuel Green worth $10,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTOO. Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the 1st quarter worth about $4,288,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Fusion Fuel Green in the fourth quarter worth about $3,128,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 102,253 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. 20.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Fuel Green stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,742. Fusion Fuel Green PLC has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.56.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Fusion Fuel Green in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

