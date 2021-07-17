Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $50.18. Makita shares last traded at $49.97, with a volume of 18,034 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Makita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised Makita from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Makita had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 9.99%.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

