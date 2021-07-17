Man Group plc Buys 153,693 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,336.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,189 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,693 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $86,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Netflix by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $328,396,000 after acquiring an additional 143,668 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 475,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $256,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.84.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $12.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $530.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,442,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,633. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.87. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $235.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

