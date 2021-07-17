Man Group plc Buys 70,215 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,215 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.27% of Slack Technologies worth $63,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Slack Technologies by 881.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WORK stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,207,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,989. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $66,390.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 109,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $4,837,175.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,202,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,221,366.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,882 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,709 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

