Man Group plc Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Man Group plc grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,098 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises approximately 0.6% of Man Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.38% of Cummins worth $145,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,432,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Cummins by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

CMI traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,037. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.16 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.35.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

