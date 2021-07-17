Man Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 397.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,741 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $74,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock worth $35,488,018 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $3.11 on Friday, hitting $387.12. 2,706,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $383.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie raised their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.38.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

