Man Group plc Grows Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1,412.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699,332 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.45% of Arch Capital Group worth $69,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 155.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.08. 939,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,267. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $222,313.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,514 shares in the company, valued at $14,785,041.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

