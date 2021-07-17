Man Group plc Has $62.22 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,414 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.23% of Tyson Foods worth $62,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 541,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,244,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 43,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 795.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,187. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

