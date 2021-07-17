Man Group plc Has $72.12 Million Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 1,155.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313,514 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.24% of Sun Life Financial worth $72,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.71. 617,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,034. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.4487 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

