Man Group plc Has $80.22 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 310,006 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of General Motors worth $80,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in General Motors by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,880 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $2,018,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 58,675 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,088 shares of company stock worth $13,799,774. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GM traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.46. 13,611,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,577,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Motors has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $64.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

