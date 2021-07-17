Man Group plc Purchases 163,803 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Man Group plc lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,186,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,803 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $64,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 18,224,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,984,542. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

