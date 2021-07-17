Man Group plc Purchases 533,805 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1,023.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,805 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.19% of Agilent Technologies worth $74,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,468,000 after buying an additional 96,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,084,000 after purchasing an additional 40,711 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,233,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,001,000 after buying an additional 255,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $148.93. 2,169,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.69 and a 52 week high of $151.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.84.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,853 shares of company stock valued at $6,394,507 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

