Man Group plc Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,771 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $93,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.87.

In other Walmart news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,602,603 shares of company stock worth $3,980,510,351 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $141.56. 6,031,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,690,273. The stock has a market cap of $396.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.92. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

