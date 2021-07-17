Man Group plc Reduces Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 943,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 231,786 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of JD.com worth $79,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the third quarter worth about $8,565,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,393,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $386,222,000 after purchasing an additional 855,625 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in JD.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in JD.com by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.35.

Shares of JD traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,527,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,019,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.56. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

