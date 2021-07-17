Man Group plc Sells 12,929 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Man Group plc cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,929 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Man Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Man Group plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $231,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,527.00.

GOOG traded up $11.58 on Friday, hitting $2,636.91. 743,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,659.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,475.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,701 shares of company stock valued at $165,854,536. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

