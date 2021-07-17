Man Group plc Sells 18,658 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 594,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,658 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $80,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.4% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 228,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 37,793 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 9.0% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,274,280 shares of company stock worth $306,698,582. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Shares of PG traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.51. 9,346,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,266,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $344.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

