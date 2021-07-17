Man Group plc Sells 5,423 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,694,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Man Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Alibaba Group worth $384,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.66 on Friday, hitting $212.10. 11,150,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,181,256. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $573.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $198.26 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.17.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

