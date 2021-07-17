Man Group plc Trims Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 469,970 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of Applied Materials worth $67,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $33,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 404.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $5.02 on Friday, hitting $128.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,190,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,787. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $117.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.11.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,671 shares of company stock valued at $68,992,295 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

