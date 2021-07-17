Man Group plc Trims Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,804 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.17% of Synopsys worth $65,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,431 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $1,502,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1,113.4% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 26,666 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Synopsys by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,833 shares during the period. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,923,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $276.56. 457,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,190. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.50 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.47.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. Insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.77.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

